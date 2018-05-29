Officials respond to reports of flooding, trees down in Greenvil - FOX Carolina 21

Officials respond to reports of flooding, trees down in Greenville County

TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -

As heavy rains moved through the area Tuesday, officials received reports of downed trees and flooding in Greenville County.

Downed trees were reported at the following times and locations:

  • 5:27 p.m. - Keeler Mill Road near Geer Highway
  • 5:39 p.m. - SC 414 near North Tigerville Road

Roadway flooding was reported at the following locations:

  • 5:17 p.m. - Berea Middle School Road near Montague Road
  • 5:42 p.m. - US 276 near Marietta

Flooding was visible on I-85 near Pelham Road around 6 p.m.

Dispatchers said Slater-Marietta Fire Department was called to the scene of a reported roadway cave-in on Junada Drive near Henson Drive.

Officials in Greenwood are also taking precaution. They said they have started releasing water a the dame in Lake Greenwood.

The process will continue until around noon on Thursday.

Officials do not expect any significant issues from the water release.

