Officials respond to reports of flooding, trees down in Greenville County

As heavy rains moved through the area Tuesday, officials received reports of downed trees and flooding in Greenville County.

Downed trees were reported at the following times and locations:

5:27 p.m. - Keeler Mill Road near Geer Highway

5:39 p.m. - SC 414 near North Tigerville Road

Roadway flooding was reported at the following locations:

5:17 p.m. - Berea Middle School Road near Montague Road

5:42 p.m. - US 276 near Marietta

Flooding was visible on I-85 near Pelham Road around 6 p.m.

Dispatchers said Slater-Marietta Fire Department was called to the scene of a reported roadway cave-in on Junada Drive near Henson Drive.

Officials in Greenwood are also taking precaution. They said they have started releasing water a the dame in Lake Greenwood.

The process will continue until around noon on Thursday.

Officials do not expect any significant issues from the water release.

