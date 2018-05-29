Lanes reopen on I-85 North in Greenville Co. after flooding closed all

Back up on I-85 in Greenville County. (5/29/18 FOX Carolina)

Back up on I-85 in Greenville County. (5/29/18 FOX Carolina)

All Northbound lanes on I-85 at Pelham Road in Greenville County were closed due to flooding Tuesday evening.

A detour was set up from Pelham Road to Highway 14 then back on to I-85 at exit 66.

Two lanes were also flooded and blocked south bound, leaving only one lane open at around 8:30 p.m.

Crews worked to pump the water out.

Watch the back up on I-85 LIVE here.

At around 11:35 p.m., SCDOT said only the left lane on I-85 S at the Pelham Road exit remained closed.

SC DOT and Highway Patrol says it all started when a debris accumulation occurred in the catch basin in the median, and with the heavy flooding it caused the water to not flow properly in the northbound lane.

DOT maintenance crews were then contacted to help out.

Traffic detours began around 8:45 p.m.

Crews were able to clean out the debris in the catch basin with a vacuum truck.

Greenville City, County and the contractors working the Gateway Projected helped with the issue.

MORE NEWS: Mother who reported her baby abducted named primary suspect in child's death

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.