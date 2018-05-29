New roads closures announced due to flooding; number of power outages rises in WNC

Broad River Fire & Rescue officials confirm, numerous water rescues are occurring in Buncombe, Henderson and McDowell Counties Tuesday night.

Officials say road closures are in place to prevent motorists from traveling and causing further issues on the road.

The following roads were closed:

Morgan Hill Road at the 1000 block

Crooked Creek Road

Bat Cave

64

West Black Mountain Road

Chimney Rock Road at Hog Rock Road closed due to flooding (Henderson County)

Henderson County: Butler Bridge Road closed due to flooding (Henderson County)

A landslide led to a closure on I-40 in both directions between Exits 66 and 72 in McDowell County. People living in several areas in McDowell County have also been ordered to evacuate due to flood concerns.

Mandatory evacuation for some residents in McDowell Co. due to possible dam failure; closures on I-40 due to landslide

Officials announced at about 11:15 p.m. that Stroud Valley Road was closed due to 12 plus inches of water. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the road was deemed passable by officials.

Fire officials are advising drivers to not drive through standing water or ignore barriers. They say to shelter in place and stay off roadways unless it is an emergency.

Swift water rescues

Emergency Services officials confirm, a swift water rescue was underway in McDowell County to recover a vehicle that is in the water.

The rescue was taking place in the Old Ford area.

Crews did not disclose information on occupants.

No other details were immediately available.

Outages

The following western North Carolina counties have wide spread outages as of 3:15 a.m.:

Buncombe – 521

Henderson – 1,760

McDowell – 1,208

Rutherford – 500

Swain - 467

Duke Energy said on Wednesday that the Chimney Rock area of Rutherford County received a lot of damage caused by trees falling on power lines, and that the area was difficult to reach due to flooding and mudslides.

Crews hope to have power restored to the Chimney Rock area by 7 or 8 p.m. Wednesday.

