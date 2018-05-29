New roads closures announced due to flooding; number of power outages rises in WNC

The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been requested to assist in the investigation of a woman's death at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.More >
Anderson County Emergency Management said the body of a man who was thrown from a boat on Lake Hartwell Sunday night was recovered on Wednesday.More >
The 19-year-old mother who initially told Chesterfield County deputies her baby was abducted has been charged with filing a false police report just hours after the 11-month-old child’s body was found, according to Sheriff Jay Brooks.More >
The Anderson County coroner confirmed the agency was dispatched to Lake Hartwell on Wednesday.More >
A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.More >
The city of Asheville said multiple roads adjacent to the Swannanoa River were closed due to flooding Wednesday morning and may impact people’s routes to work or school.More >
As summer approaches, law enforcement officers are reminding South Carolina residents of the state's updated golf cart laws.More >
A preliminary earthquake report released Wednesday said, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected in Franklin County, Georgia early Wednesday morning.More >
Troopers said a tractor trailer driver from Tennessee died Monday night after crashing into a tree that had fallen onto a highway in Newberry County.More >
Seniors from Carolina High School toured two elementary schools Wednesday wearing their custom caps and gowns to inspire students at Welcome and Grove Elementary to aspire to finish high school.More >
Rain and storms from what remained of subtropical depression Alberto led to flooding in multiple Western North Carolina counties Wednesday morning.More >
All lanes on I-85 northbound is closed due to flooding in Greenville County Tuesday evening.More >
Photos from the flooding taking place in Buncombe County.More >
The Black Mountain Fire Department was able to rescue a dog who was caught in the flooding in western North Carolina on Tuesday.More >
The grand opening ceremony for the Cancer Survivors Park in downtown Greenville will begin on June 1 and continue through June 3.More >
Rain forced Memorial Day observances indoors and some were canceled due to the weather.More >
The Clemson Corps is hosting a community-wide service honoring America's fallen military at Clemson University's Scroll of Honor Memorial.More >
Woodruff church hosts free dinner for veterans. (5/26/18)More >
The annual Greenville Scottish Games took place on Saturday.More >
