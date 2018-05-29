Crews rescue occupants of two cars under water in Spartanburg Co - FOX Carolina 21

Crews rescue occupants of two cars under water in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies confirm two cars were stuck under water in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.

The cars were under water in an area on Cedar Street at Larch Circle.

Deputies say there were three people total in the vehicles, all of which should be okay.

No further details were released.

FOX Carolina is working to learn more.

