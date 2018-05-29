Upstate storm damage after heavy, widespread rainfall

The ground is already soaking wet, it's caused roads to open up, sinkholes to form and trees to topple.

The Bobby Pearse Memorial Community Center in Greenville is closed down until further notice after a massive tree fell. It took out a chunk of the building on the back side.

Those in the area said they heard the loud boom and within minutes saw the parking lot swarming with first responders. It's roped off for safety reasons, but emergency management crews said this was just one of many to fall with the continued rain.

Other nearby residents said they just noticed a lot of runoff, even some pooling in driveways and roadways.

Ron Boudreau near Travelers rest said his back patio was underwater, just minutes away from seeping into the home. He said it's the worst he's ever seen before and they live at the bottom of their property and built their house with flooding in mind.

"We have a lot of different things and pipes underground to help it because it would run through and devastate the house,” Boudreau said. “There are underground tunnels and waterways that can help it but the torrential rain just overwhelmed it. That four-inch pipe is just wiped out.”

He watched the water rush down his brick stairs and cover his back patio, but he fears the worst is yet to come.

“I cleaned it out just now and it's gonna rain all night and it's going to happen again and then we'll just have to wake up in the morning and see what we've got."

