Driver killed when tractor trailer hits fallen tree, overturns in Newberry County

Troopers said a tractor trailer driver from Tennessee died Monday night after crashing into a tree that had fallen onto a highway in Newberry County.

The crash happened on Highway 56 around 11:15 p.m. four miles west of Chappells.

Troopers said the 26-year-old trucker struck the fallen tree while heading east. The truck then ran off the road, struck another tree and overturned.

The driver was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, troopers said.

The coroner identified the victim as Joby Lee Massey of Newport, TN.

