Driver killed when tractor trailer hits fallen tree, overturns in Newberry County

Seniors from Carolina High School toured two elementary schools Wednesday wearing their custom caps and gowns to inspire students at Welcome and Grove Elementary to aspire to finish high school.More >
Seniors from Carolina High School toured two elementary schools Wednesday wearing their custom caps and gowns to inspire students at Welcome and Grove Elementary to aspire to finish high school.More >
Rain and storms from what remained of subtropical depression Alberto led to flooding in multiple Western North Carolina counties Wednesday morning.More >
Rain and storms from what remained of subtropical depression Alberto led to flooding in multiple Western North Carolina counties Wednesday morning.More >
All lanes on I-85 northbound is closed due to flooding in Greenville County Tuesday evening.More >
All lanes on I-85 northbound is closed due to flooding in Greenville County Tuesday evening.More >
Photos from the flooding taking place in Buncombe County.More >
Photos from the flooding taking place in Buncombe County.More >
The Black Mountain Fire Department was able to rescue a dog who was caught in the flooding in western North Carolina on Tuesday.More >
The Black Mountain Fire Department was able to rescue a dog who was caught in the flooding in western North Carolina on Tuesday.More >
The grand opening ceremony for the Cancer Survivors Park in downtown Greenville will begin on June 1 and continue through June 3.More >
The grand opening ceremony for the Cancer Survivors Park in downtown Greenville will begin on June 1 and continue through June 3.More >
Rain forced Memorial Day observances indoors and some were canceled due to the weather.More >
Rain forced Memorial Day observances indoors and some were canceled due to the weather.More >
The Clemson Corps is hosting a community-wide service honoring America's fallen military at Clemson University's Scroll of Honor Memorial.More >
The Clemson Corps is hosting a community-wide service honoring America's fallen military at Clemson University's Scroll of Honor Memorial.More >
Woodruff church hosts free dinner for veterans. (5/26/18)More >
Woodruff church hosts free dinner for veterans. (5/26/18)More >
The annual Greenville Scottish Games took place on Saturday.More >
The annual Greenville Scottish Games took place on Saturday.More >