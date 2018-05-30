Multiple roads near Swannanoa River in Asheville closed due to flooding

A look at the flooding on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville (Source: AFD)

The city of Asheville said multiple roads adjacent to the Swannanoa River were closed due to flooding Wednesday morning and may impact people’s routes to work or school.

The following roads were closed:

Swannanoa River Road from Biltmore Avenue to South Tunnel Road

A portion of Sweeten Creek Road between Swan and Reed streets in Biltmore Village

Thompson Street

All of Azalea Road, from U.S. 70 to Swannanoa River Road

A portion of Riverside Drive near the train trestle, near 350 Riverside Drive.

Biltmore Avenue

City officials said driver should avoid these areas until further notice.

According to the National Weather Service, runoff from heavy rain caused the Swannanoa River to rise above flood stage.

Crews are out monitoring streets and putting up barricades as flooding occurs.

Officials say drivers should not attempt to drive around barricades or through high water. Remember to turn around, don’t drown.

Buncombe County emergency dispatchers said the Biltmore Village area was completely shut down because of flooding.

