Red Cross: 6 emergency shelters are open in 4 WNC counties

The American Red Cross said six shelters were operating in four Western North Carolina counties Wednesday as the region saw flooding, land slides, and evacuations.

Below is the list of shelters by county.

McDowell County

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for everyone living below the Lake Tahoma dam.

First Baptist Church of Old Fort, 203 E. Main St., Old Fort

Glenwood Baptist Church, 155 Glenwood Baptist Church Rd., Marion

YMCA, 348 Grace Corpening Dr., Marion

Buncombe County

Three mobile home parks were evacuated and several campsites were flooded.

Swannanoa First Baptist Church, 503 E. Park Street, Swannanoa. This location was moved from First Baptist Church Black Mountain

Rutherford County

Evacuations are ongoing around Lake Lure, where a state of emergency was declared.?

Bill Creek Baptist Church, 1475 Bills Creek Rd., Lake Lure

Polk County

Polk County Middle School,

The Red Cross said anyone coming to a shelter to bring the following items for each member of their family:

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

The Red Cross said people can find a shelter using the Red Cross Emergency App, which can be downloaded in the app store or by texting “GETEMERGENCY” to 90999.

The relief agency also offered these tips to anyone experiencing flooding in Western North Carolina.

FLOOD SAFETY:

Know the difference between a flood/flash flood watch and a flood/flash flood warning. A flood/flash flood watch means a flood/flash flood is possible in your area. A flood/flash flood warning means flooding/flash flooding is already occurring or will occur soon in your area. Move immediately to higher ground or stay on high ground. Follow any evacuation orders.

Listen to local radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates. People should keep informed about weather conditions and listen to the advice of local officials.

Check emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply. Keep it nearby.

Turn around, don’t drown. If driving, turn around and go another way. If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.

Stay away from floodwaters. If you come upon a flowing stream where water is above your ankles, stop, turn around and go another way.

Keep children and pets out of the water.

Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to see flood danger.

RETURNING HOME:

After a flood, do not attempt to return to affected areas until officials say it is safe to do so.

Once you are able to go home, look for loose power lines, damaged gas lines, cracks in the foundation or other damage before you enter your home.

During cleanup, wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots.

Watch out for wild animals, especially poisonous snakes that may have come into your home with the floodwater.

If you smell natural or propane gas or hear a hissing noise, leave immediately and call the fire department.

If power lines are down outside your home, do not step in puddles or standing water.

Materials such as cleaning products, paint, batteries, contaminated fuel and damaged fuel containers are hazardous. Check with local authorities for assistance with disposal to avoid risk.

Make sure your food and water are safe. Discard items that have come in contact with floodwater, including canned goods, water bottles, plastic utensils and baby bottle nipples. When in doubt, throw it out.

