Tree crashes through roof of Greenville community center

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville city officials said a tree fell onto the Bobby Pearse Community Center.

Officials said the tree crashed through the rough of the center Tuesday.

The community center is located on Townes Street near North Main Park.

There is no word yet on the extent or cost to repair the damage.

