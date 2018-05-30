Koops announces expansion in Mauldin, 20 new jobs coming

Koops, Inc., an automation systems manufacturer, announced Wednesday that it would move into a new location in Mauldin as part of a $2.2 million investment that is projected to create 20 new jobs over the next five years.

Koops, Inc. said it provides 3D mechanical design, controls design, project management, machining, fabrication and production line integration, and other solutions.

The company said its Greenville County operations will move into a larger building located at 25 Brookfield Oaks, Suite H in Mauldin, S.C. The new building will allow for updated office space, new conference rooms, installation of a new crane, and other improvements.

Koops did not say when hiring for the new positions would begin.

