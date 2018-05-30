SCDC: Corrections officer at an Upstate prison arrested on multiple charges

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said a correctional officer at a Spartanburg County prison has been arrested and charged for attempting to introduce contraband into the prison.

The SCDC said Cody Allen Masters, 33, was arrested on May 25 and charged with furnishing or attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, violation of state ethics law, misconduct in office, and criminal conspiracy.

The SCDC said Masters worked at the Tyger River Correctional Facility from September of last year until his arrest.

According to warrants, Masters received payments to smuggle tobacco into the prison and transfer it to inmates, he conspired with an inmate to receive $800 for bringing contraband into the prison, committed misconduct by “making a key impression of the Rec door key,” and conspired to provide the key to an inmate.

