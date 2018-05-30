Officials: Flooding near Nantahala River closes roads in Macon C - FOX Carolina 21

Officials: Flooding near Nantahala River closes roads in Macon County

FRANKLIN, NC

Some roads in Macon County were closed Wednesday due to flooding along the Nantahala River, according to Emergency Services Director Warren Cabe.

Cabe said Junaluska Road was closed near Appletree Campground, and River and Wayah roads were closed in Nantahala. One lane was also blocked on Buck Creek Road in Franklin due to a “slope failure,” Cabe said.

Cabe said the Nantahala Dam was working properly to release the excess water from the lake.

Other areas may see flooding throughout the day, and Cabe encouraged drivers to turn around if they encounter high water on the road.

