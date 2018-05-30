Gamecocks to face Georgia at Williams-Brice Stadium in SEC opener

The University of South Carolina announced kickoff on Wednesday for when they will face the Georgia Bulldogs in their second game of the 2018 SEC opener.

Last season, the Gamecocks took on the Bulldogs at their home in Athens and fell 24-10. They're looking to avenge themselves when they face Georgia again - this time at Williams-Brice stadium.

The game is set for Saturday, Sep. 8 at 3:30 p.m.

In 2014, South Carolina beat the Bulldogs in Columbia, 38-35.

The Gamecocks' season opener kicks off on Saturday, Sep. 1 against Coastal Carolina, and they will play Georgia before facing Marshall on Saturday, Sep. 15.

