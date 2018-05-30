Mud slide sweeps NCDOT dump truck off road, into Catawba River

Photo of the dump truck in the water (Source: David Uchiyama)

The NCDOT said one of their large dump trucks was swept off the road and into the Catawba River in McDowell County Tuesday night.

David Uchiyama, Communications Officer for NCDOT Western Mountains Area, said it happened around 10 p.m. on Catawba River Road.

The dump truck was using a snow plow to clear mud from a slide when another mud slide pushed the truck off the road and into the river.

The truck went into the water on its side.

Two DOT workers in the truck were able to crawl out of the passenger-side window and wait on the top of the truck until rescue crews arrived.

The workers were not hurt but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

