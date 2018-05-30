2.4 magnitude earthquake detected in Franklin Co., GA, per preliminary reports

A preliminary earthquake report released Wednesday said, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected in Franklin County, Georgia early Wednesday morning.

Per the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program, the earthquake occurred near the epicenter at around 1:45 a.m.

