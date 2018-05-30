Coroner's Office called to Lake Hartwell after body of man thrown from boat Sunday recovered

The Anderson County coroner confirmed the agency was dispatched to Lake Hartwell on Wednesday.

Just before 12:45 p.m., the coroner was en route to the lake.

Authorities were staging at Broyles Recreation Area in Townville.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the Anderson Technical Rescue Team confirmed, a body had been recovered from the lake in about 130 feet of water.

The body was identified as that of 26-year-old Martin Acevedo from Anderson, who had been reported missing on Sunday after being thrown from a boat on Lake Hartwell.

