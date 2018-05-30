Coroner's Office called to Lake Hartwell after body of man throw - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner's Office called to Lake Hartwell after body of man thrown from boat Sunday recovered

Lake Hartwell.
LAKE HARTWELL, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County coroner confirmed the agency was dispatched to Lake Hartwell on Wednesday.

Just before 12:45 p.m., the coroner was en route to the lake.

Authorities were staging at Broyles Recreation Area in Townville.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the Anderson Technical Rescue Team confirmed, a body had been recovered from the lake in about 130 feet of water.

The body was identified as that of 26-year-old Martin Acevedo from Anderson, who had been reported missing on Sunday after being thrown from a boat on Lake Hartwell.

