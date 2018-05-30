Several parks closed in Buncombe County amid recent weather events

Several parks will be closed in Buncombe County until further notice as crews assess the ongoing situation amid recent weather events.

Per Buncombe County Recreation Services, some parks are open, but many along the river banks are closed for public safety.

The followings parks are closed:

Hominy Valley Park; Alexander River Park; Bent Creek River Park; Corcoran River Park; Glen Bridge River Park; Hominy Creek River Park; Ledges Whitewater River Park; Walnut Island River Park; and Karpen Soccer Fields.

At this time, only the Buncombe County Sports Park in Enka; Charles D. Owen Park in Swannanoa; Collier Cove Nature Preserve in Arden; and Lake Julian Park in Arden are open.

“We hope to have everything open as soon as possible," said Josh O’Conner, Recreation Services Director. "Be aware that conditions can change at any minute. Be aware of your surroundings and consider rescheduling your park visit for drier weather.”

