Greenville County deputies say missing woman with schizophrenia - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville County deputies say missing woman with schizophrenia found safe

Posted: Updated:
Randie Blanchard (Source: GCSO) Randie Blanchard (Source: GCSO)
Deputies search Ghana Drive (May 30, 2018/FOX Carolina) Deputies search Ghana Drive (May 30, 2018/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a 57-year-old woman who went missing on Wednesday morning was found safe that afternoon.

Deputies said Randie Blanchard was last seen around 10 a.m. on Ghana Drive.

Blanchard is known to suffer from schizophrenia and has shown symptoms of memory loss, deputies said.

A CodeRED alert was issued to residents in the area and bloodhounds assisted in the search for Blanchard.

Shortly before 5 p.m., deputies said Blanchard had been found safe.

MORE NEWS: Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.