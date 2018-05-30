Greenville County deputies say missing woman with schizophrenia found safe

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a 57-year-old woman who went missing on Wednesday morning was found safe that afternoon.

Deputies said Randie Blanchard was last seen around 10 a.m. on Ghana Drive.

Blanchard is known to suffer from schizophrenia and has shown symptoms of memory loss, deputies said.

A CodeRED alert was issued to residents in the area and bloodhounds assisted in the search for Blanchard.

Shortly before 5 p.m., deputies said Blanchard had been found safe.

