Sgt: Workers transported to hospital after collapse at new construction site in Mauldin (FOX Carolina/ 5/30/18)

Sgt: Workers transported to hospital after collapse at new construction site in Mauldin (FOX Carolina/ 5/30/18)

Sgt: Workers transported to hospital after collapse at new construction site in Mauldin (FOX Carolina/ 5/30/18)

Several workers were transported to the hospital following a collapse at a new construction site in Greenville County Wednesday afternoon, per the sergeant.

Sgt. Benjamin Ford of the Mauldin Police Department said the collapse, which took place around 4:15 p.m. resulted in a couple of workers being taken to the hospital. He said the workers were alive at the time of transport.

At this time, it is unclear how the collapse happened and what exactly collapsed to injure the workers.

Fire crews are on scene and have notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

An eyewitness said the collapse occurred in front of the Ingles in Mauldin.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene, working to learn more.

Stick with us for the latest.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.