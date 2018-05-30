Sgt: Workers transported to hospital after collapse at new const - FOX Carolina 21

Sgt: Workers transported to hospital after collapse at new construction site in Mauldin

Posted: Updated:
Sgt: Workers transported to hospital after collapse at new construction site in Mauldin (FOX Carolina/ 5/30/18) Sgt: Workers transported to hospital after collapse at new construction site in Mauldin (FOX Carolina/ 5/30/18)
Sgt: Workers transported to hospital after collapse at new construction site in Mauldin (FOX Carolina/ 5/30/18) Sgt: Workers transported to hospital after collapse at new construction site in Mauldin (FOX Carolina/ 5/30/18)
Sgt: Workers transported to hospital after collapse at new construction site in Mauldin (FOX Carolina/ 5/30/18) Sgt: Workers transported to hospital after collapse at new construction site in Mauldin (FOX Carolina/ 5/30/18)
MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Several workers were transported to the hospital following a collapse at a new construction site in Greenville County Wednesday afternoon, per the sergeant.

Sgt. Benjamin Ford of the Mauldin Police Department said the collapse, which took place around 4:15 p.m. resulted in a couple of workers being taken to the hospital. He said the workers were alive at the time of transport.

At this time, it is unclear how the collapse happened and what exactly collapsed to injure the workers.

Fire crews are on scene and have notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

An eyewitness said the collapse occurred in front of the Ingles in Mauldin.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene, working to learn more.

Stick with us for the latest.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.