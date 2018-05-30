Officials suspend Upstate teacher's certification, say students engaged in sex acts in classroom

The South Carolina Board of Education said an Upstate teacher has resigned after allegations of failing to supervise students in her classroom.

According to the order of suspension, Elizabeth Bennett, and art teacher at Byrnes High School, was placed on administrative leave in December 2017 after the district said they received information that she was present when two students engaged in sex acts.

The order states that on multiple occasions, the two students engaged in the behavior behind a lab table during the school's "Power Hour."

The Board of Education said another student observed the inappropriate behavior, however when confronted, Bennett said she was "shocked and dismayed."

In January 2018, Bennett chose to resign and retire from her position.

In her more than 24 years of teaching experience, the board said she had no prior history of disciplinary action.

The Board of Education ruled on May 8 that Bennett's educator certificate would be suspended for one year and she will have to complete a course on professional boundaries and ethics prior to her reinstatement.

