This week's featured pet is Reese the cat. She's a domestic shorthair with tortoiseshell markings.

Reese is about 2-years-old, and was given up for adoption by her previous owner. She's very well behaved and would love to find a forever home!

Reese is available for adoption through the Oconee Humane Society.

For more details, click HERE.

