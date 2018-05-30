Facebook partners with Carolina Code School to offer coding bootcamp scholarships

On Wednesday, Facebook representatives along with Greenville Mayor Knox White and Greenville Mayor Pro Tem Jil Littlejohn unveiled a partnership between Facebook and the Carolina Code School.

The partnership exists to fund 25 scholarships in Greenville to attend coding bootcamps.

Through Carolina Code School's partnership with Facebook, participants will take part in a full-time, 12-week program offering hands-on exposure to concepts and projects to help build a career in web development.

Program graduates will also be eligible to receive credit hours from Greenville Technical College. Those credits can later be applied to the college's technology programs.

Sample courses include the following:

Getting Started with Facebook

Connecting with Local Shoppers

Getting Business done with Instagram

Finding New Customers with Facebook

Taking Facebook Ads to the Next Level

Growing your Business Internationally

The partnership announcement took place during the Facebook Community Boost event at the Greenville ONE Center. The program is designed to help small businesses grow and better compete in today's economy.

