Troopers: Driver charged in fatal Spartanburg Co. crash

The coroner said one person is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said it happened around 11:26 a.m. on Abner Creek Road.

According to Clevenger, 83-year-old Fred Elmer Wilson of Aldgate Way in Greer was transported to SMC. He was later pronounced dead there at 12:52 p.m.

Clevenger said toxicology and forensic exam are pending and the crash remains under investigation by SC Highway Patrol and the coroner's office.

According to SC Highway Patrol, Wilson was traveling north on Abner Creek Road in a 2015 Toyota when a 2001 Honda ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and then traveled back across the center line, crashing into the Toyota, forcing it off the right side of the roadway and into two trees.

Troopers said a 2004 Nissan traveling behind the Toyota also ran off the right side of the road and into the back of Wilson's Toyota in order to avoid the crash.

The driver of the 2001 Honda has been charged with driving too fast for conditions.

