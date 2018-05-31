Charge upgraded to murder after woman dies following drug deal gone bad

Greenville County deputies said Tuesday that a murder charge has been filed after a woman found critically injured in the middle of New Harrison Bridge Road back in May died last week.

Greenville County deputies said 2 women have been charged in the incident, which took place on May 23.

Deputies said the SC Highway Patrol initially began investigating the case as a possible hit-and-run but the investigation revealed the incident was actually a drug deal gone bad.

Deputies said their investigation revealed that Kaitlin and Sabrina Rochester, who are married, conspired to rob the victim of marijuana.

Deputies said the victim was initially riding in a 2011 Chevy Silverado with the Rochester women and got out of the car. While the victim was leaning against the driver’s side window, deputies said Kaitlin Rochester intentionally sped off, causing the victim to be dragged by the Silverado.

Deputies said Rochester then slammed on the brakes and the victim was flung from the vehicle.

The victim suffered a head injury and was found in the road around 11:45 p.m. on May 23 and was taken to the hospital, where the victim was placed on life support.

On June 13, the coroner announced 28-year-old Abigail Ness had died. She suffered severe body trauma and her death was ruled a homicide on Thursday.

Ness died at the hospital Wednesday at 9 p.m. after suffering blunt force trauma to the head.

Kaitlin Rochester was originally charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy. Sabrina Rochester was charged with criminal conspiracy as well.

On Tuesday, deputies announced Kaitlin Rochester's attempted murder charge had been upgraded to murder.

The warrant was served on Monday. Rochester remains in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting her next court date.

RELATED - Coroner: Investigation continues after woman found laying in Simpsonville roadway later dies

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.