Greenville police say man accidentally shot himself on Laurens Road

The Greenville Police Department said investigators have determined that a man found with a gunshot wound along Laurens Road Tuesday accidentally shot himself.

Public affairs manager Donnie Porter said dispatchers received a call shortly after 10 a.m. from a male who said he had just been shot.

Police found the victim near the corner of East Antrim Drive.

A witness said the man collapsed in the grass at a nearby stoplight and said he was shot in the thigh.

Detectives spoke to the man at the hospital and determined his injury was "accidentally self-inflicted."

