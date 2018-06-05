Greenville police say man accidentally shot himself on Laurens R - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police say man accidentally shot himself on Laurens Road

Laurens Road (June 5, 2018/FOX Carolina) Laurens Road (June 5, 2018/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department said investigators have determined that a man found with a gunshot wound along Laurens Road Tuesday accidentally shot himself.

Public affairs manager Donnie Porter said dispatchers received a call shortly after 10 a.m. from a male who said he had just been shot.

Police found the victim near the corner of East Antrim Drive. 

A witness said the man collapsed in the grass at a nearby stoplight and said he was shot in the thigh.

Detectives spoke to the man at the hospital and determined his injury was "accidentally self-inflicted."

