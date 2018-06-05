Another mom contacts police about abuse allegations at Pickens daycare

The director of a Pickens daycare is facing an assault and battery charge after a family says their 4-year-old son was whipped with a paddle.

Carousel of Learning on Secona Road confirmed Margaret Sue Tennis, who was arrested by the Pickens Police Department, is the daycare owner.

According to the police report, officers were called to the daycare on May 15 regarding alleged child abuse.

Angel Taylor said Tennis used a wooden paddle to spank her 4-year-old son, which she was not aware was a practice at the daycare. Taylor said the director nicknamed the wooden paddle "Bob" and she found out about the incident from her son.

She said his backside was red the evening after the incident.

Taylor had 5 children who attended the daycare up until recently and said her 11-year-old daughter described the paddle as green with yellow polka dots and the word "Bob" printed on it.

"I had no idea they did this," Taylor said. "Why wouldn't someone tell parents that this happens? I want other parents to be aware."

Tennis was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery. At a bond hearing on Tuesday, a judge issued Tennis a $1,092 personal recognizance bond.

When FOX Carolina reached out for comment, a Carousel of Learning employee said the allegations were false.

Our FOX Carolina crew also spoke with Tennis's husband, who said she wasn't able to talk because she wasn't feeling well due to the allegations. He did, however deny the allegations, and mentioned that the paddle was not actually a spanking paddle, but a wooden paint mixer stick.

The Department of Social Services said they were aware of the situation and it is under investigation.

The Pickens Police Department released a second incident report filed on Tuesday by another parent who said her child was possibly being abused at Carousel of Learning.

According to the incident report, when the mother picked up her son on Monday, he had scratches and bruises that no one could explain how he had gotten.

The woman told police he had previously come home with unexplained injuries and her children often beg not to go to daycare, the report states.

Police photographed injuries on the boy, but said marks on his legs appeared to be from insect bites that were irritated from scratching. He also had a scratch on his head.

The second case also remains under investigation.

