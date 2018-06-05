Police: Man rammed SUV with children inside during road rage incident to teach driver a lesson

The Greenville Police Department said a man arrested after a road rage incident intentionally rammed another driver's vehicle to "teach him a lesson."

Officers were called to Woodruff Road near I-85 on Friday after a crash with a disturbance between two drivers.

According to police, 20-year-old James Fletcher was trying to pull in front of an SUV but when the driver was unable to let him over, he hit the SUV from behind.

Officers said when the victim thought it was an accident and pulled over, Fletcher struck him from behind a second time.

A family including three children were inside the SUV but were uninjured. The driver told police when Fletcher got out of his vehicle, he started shouting obscenities at them.

According to officers, when they detained Fletcher and read him his rights, he said he intentionally hit the man's SUV to "teach him a lesson" because he cut him off several times.

Fletcher was charged with second-degree assaulted and battery, and malicious injury to personal property.

