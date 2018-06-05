Mom drops baby to safety before escaping Anderson apartment fire through window

Autopsy results are in for the man who was left to die in a Memphis Police Department impound lot.More >
The body was found at the Open Air Flea Market on Kings Mountain Street, according to the Clover Police Department.More >
The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a baby who was left in a vehicle in Greenville.More >
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a Memphis grandmother jailed on drug charges.More >
The coroner said one person has died after a crash in Laurens County on Wednesday.More >
Police have arrested an employee at a pizza restaurant in Fayetteville, North Carolina after they said he put rat poison in cheese.More >
Officials in the Bahamas said three Americans were killed in a plane with ties to the Upstate crashed on Tuesday.More >
Officials with Spartanburg County Sherifff's Office said a man has been charged in connection with a kidnapping, rape and robbery in May of 2017.More >
A diary entry helped police issue charges against a St. Louis woman accused of the abandonment of a corpse.More >
On Wednesday evening, Freedom Fighters volunteers held a walk in honor of the missing four-year-old that went missing three years ago today.More >
On Wednesday, the GPD's K9 unit surprised an eight-year-old boy with a brand new model airplane at his residence in Greenville Co.More >
Oconee Co. deputies said 3 people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant of a property on Lands End Road in Seneca.More >
Joe Gagnon checks out the Butterfly Adventure at the Roper Mountain Science Center. It's open Tuesday - Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. through July 13.More >
Upstate family seeks answers 1 year after death of Greenville teen. (6/5/18)More >
Hundreds of items are up for bid at Greenville County's annual surplus auction.More >
Daisy was reunited with her family in Chattanooga, TN after being found wandering in Pickens County.More >
Grand Opening of Cancer Survivors Park in Greenville. (6/2/18)More >
The Upstate Animal Rescue group are hosting an adoption event at the PetSmart on Woodruff Road where there are over ten dogs up for adoption or foster.More >
Penske's Touch-A-Truck Day gives children the opportunity to sit behind the wheel of 20 different vehicles, including those of the city police, fire and public works departments.More >
