Mom drops baby to safety before escaping Anderson apartment fire through window

A mother said she had to drop her baby out of her window and into the arms of a stranger when a fire trapped them in their apartment in Anderson Tuesday night.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out just before 8 p.m. at the Ashford Cove apartments on Miracle Mile Drive. They arrived to find flames coming from an apartment and huge plumes of smoke.

Firefighters said the cause was unattended cooking. The resident tried unsuccessfully to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher and then when that person opened the door to get out of the apartment, air rushed into the room and caused the fire to grow, according to Travis Poore, a spokesman for the Anderson Fire Department.

WATCH: Viewer video shows flames coming from apartment building

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene said a mother and baby were at home when the mom saw thick smoke coming through her door from the hallway, and knew she couldn't escape through the door.

The mom said she made the decision to drop her baby into the arms of a man below, and then jump herself. She said it was the most terrifying thing she's ever had to do.

A neighbor, JaQuwan Brooks, caught the terrifying moment on video.

WATCH: AMAZING VIDEO - Neighbor captures terrifying moment when mother tosses baby from burning apartment building into man's arms below

The man who caught the baby didn't want any praise for the incident, however one firefighter shook his hand and thanked him upon arriving on scene.

Fire officials on scene told FOX Carolina that one unit was heavily damaged by fire, and 3 others received significant heat and smoke damage. All four of those units are unlivable at this time.

Crews said all occupants are okay, including the baby dropped from a second floor window. Firefighters on scene said the 11-month-old was a little bruised and scratched up after being caught over some bushes, but will be okay.

At least 7 fire trucks and multiple EMS responded to the scene because the call originally came in with residents reportedly entrapped in the building. Fire officials said 17-18 firefighters were on scene. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital. That person's condition was not known.

The American Red Cross said its volunteers are assisting the people who were displaced by the fire.

Firefighters rescued one family's pet turtle from the building.

MORE NEWS: PHOTOS: TN family whole again after dog missing for 3 years found in Pickens County

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.