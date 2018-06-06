Today marks three years since baby Leonna disappeared in Pendleton

Wednesday marks three years since a baby went missing from her apartment in Anderson County and has never been found.

Leonna Wright was reported on June 6, 2015 from Edgewood Apartments in Pendleton.

The child was never located and Anderson County deputies said they are still investigating the disappearance.

An Upstate activist group said a walk will be held Wednesday evening in hopes of keeping the child’s memory alive and generating new information that could lead to closure in the case.

Freedom Fighters will lead the Walk for Leonna in downtown Anderson at 7 p.m. The walk will begin at the County Courthouse.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs and wear red t-shirts.

Organizer Traci Fant said the walk will honor baby Leonna and the thousands of missing children throughout the U.S.

