Deputies find naked man walking on interstate with pill bottle full of meth

Kevin Gordon Elliott (Source: MCSO) Kevin Gordon Elliott (Source: MCSO)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A man faces multiple charges after deputies said he was found walking naked near the interstate with a pill bottle full of meth.

Deputies said they received a call around 12:40 a.m. on May 26 about a naked man walking on I-40 near the Exit 86 ramp. They said they arrived to find Kevin Gordon Elliott, 48, of Marion strolling in the nude.

As deputies approached, they said Elliot threw a pill bottle to the ground. Deputies found more than nine grams of methamphetamine inside.

Elliot was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, and indecent exposure.

