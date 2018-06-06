Police arrest woman after mother was attacked with screwdriver while at Greenville park with her children

Police said a woman was arrested after she was accused of assaulting another woman with a screwdriver at Conestee Park Tuesday evening.

Greenville police said they arrived at the park around 6:30 p.m. and found the victim with large, bleeding cuts to her face and over her right eye.

The victim told police she was walking with her three daughters when the suspect approached her at her car.

The women began arguing and then the suspect reportedly pulled out a black screwdriver and began attacking the victim.

Police identified the suspect as Rashemia Dow, 42. According to the incident report from the Greenville Police Dept., Dow had family members with her at the park when the alleged attack took place.

Dow was arrested and charged with assault and battery third degree.

