Greenville Co. deputies identify Bank of America robbery suspect

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies said a suspect has been taken into custody after a bank robbery on Wednesday. 

Deputies said they responded to the Bank of America on Wade Hampton Boulevard around 11:40 a.m. 

According to the sheriff's office, a suspect wearing all black implied he had a gun and demanded cash. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, deputies said. 

The suspect was later taken into custody at a nearby Motel 6. 

Deputies said 36-year-old William Kevin Crawford was charged in connection with the incident. Crawford was charged with armed robbery and interfering with a bank with the intent to steal, deputies said. 

Crawford is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center. 

