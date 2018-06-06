Man pleads guilty to 'grooming' and luring an underage SC girl to Texas

The United States Attorney’s Office said a man has admitted to luring a child from South Carolina to Texas for the purpose of sexual activity.

Robert Christiansen, 57, of San Antonio, TX pleaded guilty in Columbia to using an interstate facility to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity and transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in illegal sexual activity.

The US Attorney’s Office said Christiansen “enticed and groomed a minor to travel from South Carolina to Texas for the purpose of having sex with her.”

He met the victim in a Google forum for people battling depression and anxiety and then cultivated the relationship via text messages, calls, and online communications.

Christiansen persuaded the child to leave her house in the middle of the night, get into a cab that he had sent, and board a Greyhound bus bound for Texas using a ticket he had purchased.

The FBI got involved after the girl disappeared and used emergency cellphone location information to locate the child traveling on interstate 10 across Louisiana and Christiansen waiting for her to arrive at a Greyhound bus station in Houston, TX.

FBI agents coordinated with law enforcement in Louisiana to rescue the child from the bus.

A sentence has not been handed down but Christiansen will spend no less than ten years in prison and could face life.

