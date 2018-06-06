Gas leak repaired off Michigan Ave. in Asheville - FOX Carolina 21

Gas leak repaired off Michigan Ave. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Fire Department said a gas leak has been stopped. 

The department responded to a natural gas line break off Michigan Avenue. 

Fire officials said the air has been tested and is clear. 

All crews have cleared the scene. 

