Mostly dry and warm days ahead...weekend rain possible

Staying mostly dry through Friday before rain chances increase some for the weekend and next week.

Mostly clear and comfortable this morning, with temperatures starting the day in the 50s for the mountains and 60s for the Upstate/NE GA.

The afternoon brings more sunshine and ever-so-slightly increasing humidity. Still, it will be manageable heat as highs reach well into the 80s.

Friday looks mostly dry for the Upstate with some afternoon showers developing in the mountains on a scattered basis. Saturday will feature similar conditions – a small chance of rain in the Upstate with scattered showers or storms in the mountains.

Sunday into next week looks like a typical mid-June pattern – clear in the mornings with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. While air temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, the heat index may exceed 90 degrees at times.

