Sheriff's Office reaches settlement with widow of Greenville Co. firefighter killed during chase

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the wife of an Upstate firefighter who was killed in 2015 have reached a settlement according to online court records.

Thirty-year-old Jordan Barry Howard was killed riding his motorcycle to work at the North Greenville Fire Department when a man running from deputies crashed into him.

The man who hit him, 27-year-old John William Kennedy, fled after deputies got a tip he was trying to sell a stolen vehicle at TD'S Express Mart on SC-253.

In August 2017, Howard's wife filed a lawsuit against the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and former sheriff Steve Loftis, saying a deputy did not stop chasing Kennedy despite a radio call going out to end the pursuit.

On May 25, a $225,000 settlement was approved in the case and will be awarded to Howard's wife.

Kennedy was sentenced to prison in 2016 for his role in the crash.

