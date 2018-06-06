3 killed when plane registered out of Spartanburg crashes in Bahamas

Officials in the Bahamas said three Americans were killed in a plane with ties to the Upstate crashed on Tuesday.

According to Eyewitness News, the twin-engine Cessna crashed and caught fire near the Rock Sound airport.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said the plane was headed to Florida when the crash occurred and all three people on board were killed. Witnesses told Eyewitness News they saw the plane having difficult before the crash.

According to the FAA Registry, the Cessna was registered out of Spartanburg.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Blacktip shark swims close to shore along portion of Grand Strand beach

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.