Troopers: 18-wheeler overturned in Anderson Co., roadway blocked

Troopers: 18-wheeler overturned in Anderson Co., roadway blocked

Posted: Updated:
Overturned 18-wheeler (Source: FOX Carolina) Overturned 18-wheeler (Source: FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials reported an accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler around 2 p.m. on Wednesday in Anderson Co. 

Troopers said the incident created a roadway blockage at Ryobi Drive and SC 81.

There were no injuries caused by this collision, per the report. 

This is all the information reported at this time, the investigation is still ongoing. 

