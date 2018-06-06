Police: Forest City bank robbery suspect charged

The Forest City Police Department said a bank robbery suspect has been taken into custody.

Officers said the Fifth Third Bank was robbed on Wednesday and the suspect was caught on surveillance video.

Police identified the suspect as Jerry Tinsley. Officers said Rutherford County deputies were dispatched to Tinsley's residence where he was found hiding in the woods.

Deputies have taken Tinsley into custody.

Police said Tinsley was charged with attempted common law robbery and given $100K secured bond.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.