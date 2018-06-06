Police: Forest City bank robbery suspect charged - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Forest City bank robbery suspect charged

Posted: Updated:
Bank robbery suspect (Source: Forest City PD) Bank robbery suspect (Source: Forest City PD)
FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Forest City Police Department said a bank robbery suspect has been taken into custody. 

Officers said the Fifth Third Bank was robbed on Wednesday and the suspect was caught on surveillance video.

Police identified the suspect as Jerry Tinsley. Officers said Rutherford County deputies were dispatched to Tinsley's residence where he was found hiding in the woods. 

Deputies have taken Tinsley into custody. 

Police said Tinsley was charged with attempted common law robbery and given $100K secured bond.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.