Fire Chief: Easley apartment damaged in early afternoon fire

Officials with City of Easley Fire Department said a fire damaged an apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Butch Womack said crews responded to an apartment in Riverstone Court in Easley around 1:11 p.m. for a reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, Womack said light smoke could be seen from the roof area.

Crews were quickly able to confine the fire to the stove, said Womack, however the kitchen area sustained moderate fire and smoke damage.

Womack said overhaul operations were conducted to ensure that the fire was confined to the kitchen. Fire officials said no other units sustained any damage.

American Red Cross responded to assist the occupants with personal needs.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

