Mauldin police locate missing man with Alzheimer's, dementia

UPDATE: Police said Davis was located Wednesday night by a "vigilant Easley Police Officer" and is in the process of being reunited with his family.

The Mauldin Police Department is asking for help locating a vulnerable man who went missing on Tuesday.

Officers said Gerald Kenneth Davis was last seen around 10 a.m. at his home in Mauldin.

He goes by the name "Ken" and may be driving a gray 2007 Ford Explorer with tan trip and SC tag KXT-983.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt and blue jeans. Officers said Davis suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 864-289-8900.

