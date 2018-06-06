Deputies: Laurens Co. man arrested after discovery of large-scale marijuana grow operation

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested after hundreds of marijuana plants were found on his property.

Deputies said 42-year-old James Edwin Ollis was charged with trafficking marijuana and cultivating marijuana.

According to the sheriff's office, a marijuana eradication operation led deputies to marijuana plants growing on Ollis' property. Deputies said search warrants were executed at two locations on Graden Road in Ware Shoals.

A large-scale indoor marijuana grow was located in a building behind Ollis' house, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said 200 marijuana plants, over 40 firearms and $1,000 in cash were seized during the search.

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds released the following statement about the arrest:

"I’m proud of our Narcotic Unit for their dedication and hard work. I know when people see this there will be negative comments from certain groups which argue for the legalization of marijuana. The bottom line is this; Marijuana is illegal in our state and as long as I’m Sheriff we will continue to pursue anyone who pushes illegal drugs in our community. These drugs don’t just end up in the hands of adults. Unfortunately, many times we see that it ends up going to our children and teens. The people pushing any type of illegal substance are driven by greed; they don’t care who it hurts or who ends up using their product. Some argue that marijuana is harmless, however, all too often we see that an illegal operation of this magnitude is associated with other types of illegal activities.”

