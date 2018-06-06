Wife seeks answers in husband's serious moped accident

Days after her husband David Scott was injured while riding his moped on West Bramlett Road, Dorothy Jackson still can’t believe what happened Saturday night.

"He's alive surprisingly by a miracle,” she said. “He's alive."

According to investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Scott lost control of his moped just after 9 p.m Saturday. He was thrown from it and received numerous injuries. Jackson says he was on his way home from running an errand when her son alerted her of emergency vehicles just a block down the road.

"He was standing at the door and he was counting emergency vehicles. He said there's 2 fire trucks, an ambulance and another one,” said Jackson. “Also three cop cars. He was like, 'Mama, look, look.'"

Jackson says she knew her husband was supposed to be home around then and she had a bad feeling in her gut.

"I just took off running and didn't stop until I got down here,” she said. “I wasn't expecting to see that."

The father of 4 was being loaded into an ambulance and was taken to the hospital. Now, he has a long road to recovery.

"Numerous X-rays just to make sure they haven't missed anything. He's got 3 broken vertebrae in his neck. He has 5 broken in his back,” said Jackson. “Along with 7 broken ribs on the left side as well as lower left lung has a puncture hole in it from his ribs."

Witnesses told investigators there was a van in the area during the incident and the driver took off before emergency personnel got there. SC Highway Patrol's investigation didn't suggest that another vehicle caused the accident, but investigators are urging anyone that was in the area that night to come forward with information.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help with hospital bills. That link can be found HERE.

