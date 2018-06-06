Woman treated for burns after she warns residents about Anderson apartment fire. (June 6, 2018)

Dramatic cell phone video captures a mother trapped inside an apartment with her baby in her arms.

"She just had a look of horror on her face and my friend is the guy who caught the baby," Jennifer Rose said.

The video shows her moment of survival.

"He just ran up and said, 'Throw the baby. I'll catch it,' and he caught it and then she jumped out and jumped in the bushes," Rose said.

Before the life-saving catch and jump, Rose happened to be at the Ashford Cove Apartment complex to visit a friend when she heard a woman scream.

"The lady in the apartment above her came out hollering that her house was on fire," Rose said."It was just raining black stuff- tar."

Rose grabbed a fire extinguisher and she and her friends raced up the stairs.

"We saw that it was going to be too late- just started beating on people's doors making sure everybody was getting out," Rose said.

She ran around barefoot. It's how she got a bandage and second-degree burns across her foot.

"I have a burn on my arm one on my shoulder and I singed my hair," she said.

Firefighters say those flames started in an upstairs apartment after someone left a pot on the stove.

"They left the kitchen and went into another room to check on something else and when they came back the kitchen was on fire," Michael Guest said.

He's the assistant fire chief with the Anderson City Fire Department.

"Certainly I would recommend keeping a fire extinguisher close by in the area," he said.

He says the fire grew because of an open door to the apartment. Those flames inhaled the oxygen and devoured several apartments. There's smoke damage and some lost everything. However, because Rose and her friend who made that life-saving catch, they're going to be alright.

