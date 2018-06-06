Troopers: Driver killed when minivan overturned, crashed into bridge pillar on I-385

Troopers said one person has died after a minivan crashed into a concrete pillar along I-385 in Laurens County Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at 6:19 p.m. on I-385 South beneath the Highway 14 overpass.

The 2005 Dodge van was headed south when troopers said the vehicle ran off the road near mile marker 19. The van then overturned, struck a guardrail and then crashed into one of the concrete pillars supporting the bridge.

The driver was trapped inside the can and died at the scene.

The coroner has not yet released the victim's name.

MORE NEWS: IHOP says it's flipping its name to IHOB

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.