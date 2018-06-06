Deputies: Situation resolved without arrests after domestic incident in Weaverville

Deputies respond to domestic incident in Weaverville. (FOX Carolina/6/6/18)

Officials with Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a domestic situation Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Office said the incident happened in the Weaverville community.

Deputies said they got a call for service on White Oak Hill Road around 6:05 p.m..

The Sheriff's Response Team also responded.

Around 11:54 p.m., deputies said the situation had been resolved without incident, injuries or arrests.

