'She was at the end of her rope' - Upstate radio hosts say a woman's prayers were answered on-air

Radio hosts at HIS Radio said a woman’s prayer was answered after she called into the HIS Morning Crew radio show on Wednesday.

It happened after a woman named Cheryl called in as she was walking along I-26 in Asheville. “Her car broke down and she was at the end of her rope,” said Alison Storm, HIS Morning Crew co-host. “We prayed for her and people started calling in wanting to give her a ride.”

Storm said a man named Roger picked Cheryl up and took her home.

Then, something even more incredible happened.

“Then we got a call from Steve White Volkswagen in Greenville,” Storm said. “They were listening to this play out on air and wanted to help by towing her car, repairing it and giving her a loaner car.”

Storm said employees from the dealership traveled to Asheville to meet with Cheryl.

Listeners from as far away as Savannah, Raleigh, and folks from across the Upstate started calling in too, offering to send money to help Cheryl and her husband.

“She's a former Marine and her husband just got a job with the VA,” Storm said. “He'll get his first full paycheck in a really long time in 9 days.”

You can listen to it all happening here: God Uses HIS Radio Family to Answer Cheryl’s Prayer

