Judge denies bond, orders psychiatric evaluation for suspect in Anderson Mall shooting

A judge denied bond Tuesday for the man accused of shooting a person at the Anderson Mall Friday evening.

The shooting, which took place near the Footaction USA store across from the food court, was captured on cell phone camera. Deputies confirmed one person was shot.

FOX Carolina spoke with the man who captured the video, Lane Mattison. Mattison said he is friends with the victim who was shot.

Mattison said he was at the mall with his wife, son and his friend when he accidentally bumped into a man who he said then began acting hostile toward him.

"I bumped into the guy. He was just a hostile person. Not really sure what his deal was...he kept staring at me," Mattison said.

About 10 minutes later, Mattison said he saw the man again and told his friend about what happened. He said his friend wanted to ask the man if everything was okay, and that's when he said the suspect pointed at him and asked his friend, "is that your boy?," to which his friend replied "yes."

Mattison said the suspect then shot at his friend.

"I couldn't tell at the time if he fired beside him or into his stomach," Mattison said.

He said the bullet ended up going into the side of his friend's stomach and out at the top of his buttocks. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

By Saturday, Mattison said his friend was out of the hospital and just relaxing. No surgery was required.

"It's sad that people in the world are like this," Mattison said.

On Monday, police announced that a suspect had been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

The suspect was identified as Patrick Deaon Randolph. Police say he was positively identified by photo display, video and investigative sources.

Randolph was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was taken into custody without incident.

"The Anderson Police Department would like to thank the community for their quick response in regards to this incident."

Randolph appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

The judge denied bond on both counts and said he wanted the suspect to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

The call for psychiatric help came after Randolph's father appeared in court and admitted his son had some mental health issues.

“Our son has been struggling with mental issues for several years and we’ve been trying to get him help.," the elder Patrick Randolph said. "We were told he had to harm someone or harm himself before he could get help.”

Randolph said his family was sorry for what happened and grateful the outcome wasn't worse.

Now, his son could face serious prison time and he is wondering how many other families are struggling with mentally ill children and are not getting the help they need.

“If you are an opioid addict, you can get help. Why do you have to hurt someone to get help if you have mental illness," Randolph asked.

Randolph will remain in jail until his next court date, which is scheduled for July.

