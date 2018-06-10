Coroner: One dead after crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.

Scene of fatal crash in Anderson Co. (Source: Piercetown Fire Department)

The Anderson County Coroner's Office said one person has died following a collision Sunday morning.

Coroner Greg Shore said an accident involving two vehicles occurred at milemarker 28 on I-85 northbound around 5:00 a.m.

According to Shore, the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Her cause of death was abdominal trauma, Shore said.

Shore identified the victim as 23-year-old Rockelle Tykisha Taylor of Spartanburg.

