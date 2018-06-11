No boiling needed: Officials say the boil water advisory for parts of Tryon has been lifted

The city of Tryon lifted a boil water advisory Tuesday for customers near Harmon Field.

Officials said Monday morning that water service had been restored to the Harmon Field/US176 area, but people may notice air and debris in their water lines.

A hydrant was opened at Harmon Field to help clear the lines in the area.



Customers in that area were under this System Pressure Advisory from the Tryon Water Plant:

Water consumers of the Town of Tryon, in the area of Harmon Field Road and US 176 from Country Club Road to Little House Road in Polk County are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to water main break at US176 and Harmon Field Rd. .



Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.



Therefore, when water service is restored consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.



On Tuesday, Tryon city officials said water testing showed it was safe to drink and the boil water advisory was rescinded.

